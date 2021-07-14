checkAd

DGAP-News Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM records significant rise in order intake, by around +24%, in H1 2021

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM records significant rise in order intake, by around +24%, in H1 2021

14.07.2021 / 09:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BCM records significant rise in order intake, by around +24%, in H1 2021

- Revenue of €22.5 million in H1 2021 almost matches prior-year level

- Order backlog as of end of June at €10.7 million, up +73% on the previous year's reporting date

- Revenue in Q2 2021 increased by +10% to €11.6 million

Frankfurt am Main, July 14, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2021.

In the first six months of fiscal year 2021, BCM Group generated revenue of €22.5 million, thus almost matching the prior-year level of €23.2 million (-3%). Order intake increased significantly in the first half of 2021, rising by +24% to €26.7 million (H1 2020: €21.6 million). Order backlog as of the end of June was €10.7 million, up +73% on the previous year's reporting date (June 30, 2020: €6.2 million).

The order situation of BCM Group's segments developed well in the first six months of 2021. The Environmental Technologies segment (Palas) achieved a sharp increase in order intake, which were up +39% to €10.5 million (H1 2020: €7.6 million). Order backlog as of June 30, 2021 was €4.1 million, up +58% on previous year's reporting date (June 30, 2020: €2.6 million). Revenue was +63% higher, at €9.7 million (H1 2020: €6.0 million). Palas offers one of the leading technologies for high-precision measurement and characterization of even the smallest air particles, such as fine dust and nanoparticles. The Security Technologies segment (IHSE) generated dynamic growth in order intake, which was up by +15% to €16.1 million (H1 2020: €14.0 million). Order backlog as of end of June was €6.6 million, up +83% on previous year's reporting date (June 30, 2020: €3.6 million). Revenue, which amounted to €12.7 million in the first half of 2021, however was still significantly below the prior-year period (H1 2020: €17.2 million). IHSE is a global technology leader for KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) solutions enabling highly secure, latency-reduced and loss-free data transfer in mission-critical applications such as police and fire department control rooms, air traffic control, as well as hospitals.

