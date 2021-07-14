Brockhaus H1 Revenue EUR 22.5 Million as Order Intake Rises 24%
(PLX AI) – Brockhaus half year revenue EUR 22.5 million.Order intake up 24% to EUR 26.7 millionOrder backlog as of the end of June was €10.7 million, up 73% on the previous year's reporting date (June 30, 2020: €6.2 million)
