Brockhaus H1 Revenue EUR 22.5 Million as Order Intake Rises 24%

Autor: PLX AI
14.07.2021, 09:27   

(PLX AI) – Brockhaus half year revenue EUR 22.5 million.Order intake up 24% to EUR 26.7 millionOrder backlog as of the end of June was €10.7 million, up 73% on the previous year's reporting date (June 30, 2020: €6.2 million)

  • (PLX AI) – Brockhaus half year revenue EUR 22.5 million.
  • Order intake up 24% to EUR 26.7 million
  • Order backlog as of the end of June was €10.7 million, up +73% on the previous year's reporting date (June 30, 2020: €6.2 million)
Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:25 UhrDGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM verzeichnet deutlichen Anstieg des Auftragseingangs um rund +24% in H1 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09:25 UhrDGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM records significant rise in order intake, by around +24%, in H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:25 UhrDGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM verzeichnet deutlichen Anstieg des Auftragseingangs um rund +24% in H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Brockhaus Capital Management AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Brockhaus Capital Management AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
30.06.21DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Einladung zum virtuellen Brockhaus Technology Day (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.06.21DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Invitation to the virtual Brockhaus Technology Day
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Einladung zum virtuellen Brockhaus Technology Day
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21DGAP-DD: Brockhaus Capital Management AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.06.21DGAP-DD: Brockhaus Capital Management AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings