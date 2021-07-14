checkAd

Global Launch of Nanjing European Enterprises Innovation Town held in Shanghai

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021   

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- July 13th, the global launch of Nanjing European Enterprises Innovation Town was successfully held in Shanghai. Hosted by the Nanjing Investment Promotion Bureau, Nanjing Lishui District People's government, Nanjing Commerce Bureau and Foreign Affairs Office of Nanjing Municipal Government, the event "Nanjing Europe Enterprises Cooperation Global (Shanghai) Promotion Conference" is a platform to enrich dialogue and deepen cooperation with the presence of over 200 representatives from European and Chinese institutions and companies and many participants online.

The Deputy Mayor of Nanjing Lin Tao expressed strong hopes for cooperation between Nanjing and European enterprises, mentioned that Nanjing has provided a good policy in promoting an innovative ecosystem and attracting international talents. He said, "as an important hub of the one belt and one road intersection, an important central city in eastern China and a mega-city in the Yangtze River Delta, Nanjing is a city of culture, green and ecological, with great science and education resources." In 2020, Nanjing achieved a regional GDP of 1481.7 billion yuan with increase rate of 4.6%."

Alessandra Palumbo, Commercial Consul of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai, recalled the sistership between Nanjing and Florence and considers Jiangsu as an important business partner for Italian companies. Talking about the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and China in 2020, she believes that the Year of Culture and Tourism Italy-China in 2022 can be another positive opportunity to enhance the exchanges between the two sides.

The Nanjing European Enterprises Innovation Town, taking up 427.85 hectares is located in Honglan Street of Lishui District. Being established as a Sino-European intelligent manufacturing and R&D center, the Town aims to serve and foster European and Chinese companies in healthcare, pharmaceutical medical and biological industries, also electronic components manufacturing and information and high-end intelligent manufacturing.

A peculiarity of this Town will also be its carbon zero and environment-friendly characteristic, since it will be among the first carbon neutral areas in China.

 "This project is an excellent opportunity for European companies wishing to establish or develop their business in China. Acting as a facilitator of the local Government, Chic will use its expertise in urban development and its 21-year experience in bridging Europe and China to assist these enterprises reach their full potential in Lishui", concluded Helen Tu, Chairperson of Chic Investment Group and a Board Member of the Italy China Foundation.




