checkAd

Hugo Boss Rises More Than 4%; Outlook May Be Cautious, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
14.07.2021, 09:37  |  51   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hugo Boss shares rose more than 4% after the company gave a new outlook last night. Second quarter earnings were double consensus estimates on the EBIT levelNow sees EBIT EUR 125-175 million for the yearGuidance could be cautious but …

  • (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss shares rose more than 4% after the company gave a new outlook last night.
  • Second quarter earnings were double consensus estimates on the EBIT level
  • Now sees EBIT EUR 125-175 million for the year
  • Guidance could be cautious but reflects the limited visibility on macro environment, plus reinvestments, analysts at Bank of America said
  • The guidance implies revenue growth and EBIT margin only very slightly improving compared to Q2, BofA said
  • Investor focus likely to shift now to the Aug. 4 Capital Markets Day, when the new CEO will detail a new strategy likely to focus on growth, brand repositioning and casual wear, BofA said
  • BofA rates Hugo Boss neutral, with price target raised to EUR 54 from EUR 50


Hugo Boss Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss Rises More Than 4%; Outlook May Be Cautious, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss shares rose more than 4% after the company gave a new outlook last night. Second quarter earnings were double consensus estimates on the EBIT levelNow sees EBIT EUR 125-175 million for the yearGuidance could be cautious but …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
Hugo Boss Forecasts 2021 EBIT of EUR 125-175 Million
Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings 50% Higher Than Consensus Estimates
Telekom Austria Raises Revenue Growth Outlook for 2021 to 2-3%
JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus
Nilfisk Raises Organic Growth Guidance to 12-16% from 8-12% Previously
Zealand Pharma Short Position Reduced By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
Bank Norwegian Says Nordax Raises Takeover Bid to NOK 105 per Share
Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
Storebrand Q2 Adjusted EPS NOK 2.79 vs. Estimate NOK 2.13
Titel
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland
Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Vestas Preselected for 900 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Germany
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:35 UhrROUNDUP: Hugo Boss traut sich wieder Prognose zu - Aktie auf Hoch seit 2019
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:08 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax startet noch keine erneute Rekordattacke
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:01 UhrBAADER BANK stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09:52 UhrGoldman Sachs, Mastercard, PepsiCo, St. Lithium, Tencent, VW, Traton, SGL Carbon, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08:47 UhrJEFFERIES stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08:42 UhrJPMORGAN stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08:24 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax scheut zunächst erneuten Rekordangriff
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08:05 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Hugo Boss auf 40,70 Euro - 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
08:01 UhrApple steigert Produktion, Hugo Boss wächst wieder und Skandal bei CureVac? - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare
07:47 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere