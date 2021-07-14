Hugo Boss Rises More Than 4%; Outlook May Be Cautious, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 14.07.2021, 09:37 | 51 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 09:37 | (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss shares rose more than 4% after the company gave a new outlook last night. Second quarter earnings were double consensus estimates on the EBIT levelNow sees EBIT EUR 125-175 million for the yearGuidance could be cautious but … (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss shares rose more than 4% after the company gave a new outlook last night. Second quarter earnings were double consensus estimates on the EBIT levelNow sees EBIT EUR 125-175 million for the yearGuidance could be cautious but … (PLX AI) – Hugo Boss shares rose more than 4% after the company gave a new outlook last night.

Second quarter earnings were double consensus estimates on the EBIT level

Now sees EBIT EUR 125-175 million for the year

Guidance could be cautious but reflects the limited visibility on macro environment, plus reinvestments, analysts at Bank of America said

The guidance implies revenue growth and EBIT margin only very slightly improving compared to Q2, BofA said

Investor focus likely to shift now to the Aug. 4 Capital Markets Day, when the new CEO will detail a new strategy likely to focus on growth, brand repositioning and casual wear, BofA said

BofA rates Hugo Boss neutral, with price target raised to EUR 54 from EUR 50



