DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.07.2021, 09:45  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond
14.07.2021 / 09:45
Corporate News
 

Berlin, 14 July 2021. Capitalized terms that are not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

We would like to inform the Holders that:

  • pursuant to § 3(2)(c) of the Terms and Conditions, in the event of the conversion of a Bond, interest shall cease to accrue on the Bond as of the end of the day immediately preceding the last Interest Payment Date prior to the Conversion Date;
 
  • pursuant to § 10(3)(iv) of the Terms and Conditions, a Conditional Conversion Notice given upon a voluntary tender offer for shares of the Issuer becomes effective when the Acceptance Event occurs; and
 
  • as a consequence, if the Acceptance Event (the timing of which is beyond the control of the Issuer) occurs on or prior to the next Interest Payment Date of 26 July 2021, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions, any Bonds for which a Conditional Conversion Notice has been given will not be entitled to receive the coupon which would otherwise be paid on 26 July 2021.

Important Notice

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.




Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218522&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDeutsche Wohnen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



