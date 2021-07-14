DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84) 14.07.2021 / 09:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

Berlin, 14 July 2021. Capitalized terms that are not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

We would like to inform the Holders that:

pursuant to § 3(2)(c) of the Terms and Conditions, in the event of the conversion of a Bond, interest shall cease to accrue on the Bond as of the end of the day immediately preceding the last Interest Payment Date prior to the Conversion Date;

pursuant to § 10(3)(iv) of the Terms and Conditions, a Conditional Conversion Notice given upon a voluntary tender offer for shares of the Issuer becomes effective when the Acceptance Event occurs; and

as a consequence, if the Acceptance Event (the timing of which is beyond the control of the Issuer) occurs on or prior to the next Interest Payment Date of 26 July 2021, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions, any Bonds for which a Conditional Conversion Notice has been given will not be entitled to receive the coupon which would otherwise be paid on 26 July 2021.

