Casino.org Release Global Gambling Market Report

Casino.org have released a global gambling market report analysing the state of online gambling in 2020 across the key markets of the USA, Canada, Germany, and the UK.

VALLETTA, Malta, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The site, which is renowned for its expert advice and recommendations of the most trustworthy online casinos around the globe, commissioned the global market research firm; SIS International, to produce a report assessing the current state of the online gambling market.

The market research was collected using both primary and secondary data to measure online gambling participation and behaviour in the USA, Canada, UK, and Germany.

The report sheds light on the most popular formats of gambling by country; how much people tend to bet in each country; the key factors bettors consider when choosing a gambling operator, and the impact of COVID-19 on gambling.  

Key Topics Covered:

  • Gambling participation
  • General interests among gamblers and nongamblers
  • Devices used for gambling online
  • Betting amounts for online casino games
  • Number of accounts held at gambling companies
  • Regularly used websites to gamble
  • Nuances of the gambling experience
  • Betting habits on eSports
  • Customer Journey and ways used to learn how to gamble online
  • Social media habits for following gambling companies
  • Channels used for information on the gambling industry
  • Impact of COVID-19 on gambling

Executive Summary Of Results:

  • In the US, Canada and Germany, the majority of respondents discovered their current gambling platforms through social media
  • Most UK respondents discovered their current gambling platform through advertisements on TV
  • Online news articles and personal experiences are the most mentioned channels that inform gamblers' opinions of the gambling industry
  • Most gamblers bet with the aim of winning money
  • Males gamble online more than females
  • In all countries, 50% of gamblers had between 1-2 online betting accounts
  • Gamblers have increased their online betting since the start of COVID-19
  • On average, 75% of the respondents did not engage in eSports betting

More about Casino.org:

Casino.org is the world's number one guide to online casinos and gambling. Its team of experts provide players with a wealth of information to help them guarantee safe play online and win more. Its news, blog, and guidance is second to none, with all the information being data-driven, independent, and free of bias.

For more information on the report, you can visit: https://www.casino.org/features/gambling-market-report/

