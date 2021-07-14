checkAd

Safeture signs three-year agreement worth close to SEK 4 million

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 10:04  |  30   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB Lund has signed a three-year agreement with SPS, an international security and assistance company, to provide services to a large German client. Under the agreement, SPS will manage and oversight more than 60 000 employees based globally who have access to the Safeture platform. Services include including eLearning, facilities monitoring, and travel management integration. The three-year contract is valued at 383 000 Euros.

"The agreement consolidates Safeture's position as a leading provider of digital services that provide security for employees no matter where they are during working hours - at home, in the office, or when traveling. 

We see a clear trend in that more and more companies allow all employees to receive our services as the duty of care, to meet work environment requirements and to be an attractive employer, " says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

"We are extremely pleased to secure this significant Travel Risk Management contract with the support of Safeture, who have again proven their ability to tailor their services to our client's specific requirements." says Simon Sawyer, COO of SPS.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO
Magnus Hultman
+46 706 00 81 66
Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-signs-three-year-agreement-worth-close-to-sek-4-million,c3384829

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c2936 ...

Safeture2-platform-app-ISO

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture58067,c2936087

Safeture58067




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safeture signs three-year agreement worth close to SEK 4 million STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Safeture AB Lund has signed a three-year agreement with SPS, an international security and assistance company, to provide services to a large German client. Under the agreement, SPS will manage and oversight …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications: Fact MR
G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) ...
Rising Demand for Needle-free Vaccines to Drive Innovation in the Respiratory Virus Vaccines ...
North America to Become Cryptomining Central Now That China Miners Have Gone Dark
Surfactants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 56.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
CBD-Infused Beverages Market Is Expected to Exceed $14 Billion by End of 2026
Rain Carbon Leveraging Innovation Leadership To Create a New Future for Its Industry in a More ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area