SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size is expected to reach USD 597.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. Prominent players, such as Illumina, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, and others offer advanced miRNA sequencing products for multiple clinical applications. Moreover, these companies have collaborated with research institutes to expand the application of miRNA sequencing and assay in research studies.