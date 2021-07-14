On 14.07.2021 AS Trigon Property Development and Bilder Grupp OÜ concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land plot sold was located at Arukase 3 in Pärnu with a size of 20 134 m2. The sale price of the property was EUR 30 per m2, i.e. the total sales price was 604 080 EUR (VAT not included).



Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com



