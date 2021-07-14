Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 July 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 14.07.2021, 10:27 | 31 | 0 |
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
1,200
|
1,000
|-0.530
|100 %
|100.0692
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
200
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|
6,740
|
3,200
|-0.552
|100 %
|100.3508
|98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|
1,000
|
800
|-0.531
|100 %
|100.4742
|Total
|
9,140
|
5,000
The sale will settle 16 July 2021
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0