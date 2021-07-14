Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 July 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 14.07.2021, 10:27 | 31 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 10:27 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 1,200

1,000

-0.530 100 % 100.0692 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 200

0

-

-

-

98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 6,740

3,200

-0.552 100 % 100.3508 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 1,000

800

-0.531 100 % 100.4742 Total 9,140

5,000

The sale will settle 16 July 2021







