NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The surging penetration of the internet and smart devices, increasing average internet speeds, and soaring use of video on demand (VoD) services are the major factors fueling the expansion of the global over-the-top (OTT) services market. The market generated revenue of $91,881.6 million in 2020 and is predicted to surge sharply during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the OTT services market . The announcement of multiple lockdowns and stringent social distancing protocols has brought the cinema and theatre industry to a halt. This was because cinema halls and theatres all over the word were shut down because of the lockdowns, thereby halting the release of movies. Similarly, many major sports events were postponed, canceled, or were organized behind closed doors, which caused a sharp fall in revenue generation. However, the OTT platforms benefited from these measures, as they were able to show sporting events and movies under the pay-per-view model. Further, the lockdowns gave people time to consume online content and thus, the viewership rates of major streaming platforms increased massively during the pandemic.

The OTT services market is divided into music streaming, online gaming, and VoD communication, depending on type. Out of these, the online gaming category is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Internet connected gaming consoles such as Xbox One, Wii U, and Sony PlayStation 4, enable online gaming. Furthermore, these games are usually very expensive, which massively contributes to the high revenue generation of the online gaming category in the market.

The surging use of tablets and smartphones and the increasing internet penetration are the main factors propelling the expansion of the smartphones and tablets category, under the streaming device segment of the OTT services market. For instance, as per the World Bank data, the share of internet users in the global population grew from 34.2% in 2012 to 51.1% in 2019. Further, the usage convenience offered by these products and their portability and their ability to allow users to download and stream high-quality content as per their choice are also driving the growth of this category in the market.