Sixt Mobility Consulting extends 'Companion' app with electronic driver's licence check 'DriversCheck'

Fast, safe and efficient driving licence check via smartphone

"Companion" app already with more than 16,000 users

Pullach, 14 July 2021 - Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH (SMC), one of the leading independent fleet management providers in Europe and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sixt Leasing SE, has equipped its smartphone app "The Companion" with the leading electronic driving licence check "DriversCheck". Thus, company car drivers of fleet customers can now check their driving licence entirely on their own and in real time - anytime and anywhere. Drivers and fleet managers are automatically notified by "DriversCheck" when a check is due. And all other control processes are also recorded automatically and reliably in the background. This eliminates the need for tedious scheduling and time-consuming documentation. Fleet managers can view the data via the "DriversCheck" portal and thus always keep an eye on all checks. They also have the option of creating reports. The "DriversCheck" convinces with simple set-up and operation and meets - also in terms of security and data protection - all legal requirements for driving licence checks.

Michael Poglitsch, Managing Director of Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH: "With the integration of the leading electronic driving licence check 'DriversCheck', we are adding another innovative feature to our powerful 'Companion' app and further advancing the digitalisation of fleet management. At the same time, we are giving company car drivers and fleet managers a fast, secure and efficient solution with which they can cost-effectively and reliably fulfil one of the most important owner obligations in fleet management. Especially in times of Corona and home office, mobile applications such as 'Companion' and 'DriversCheck' offer a great advantage."