Newegg Commerce, Inc. Furnishes Information in Accordance with Disclosures Made by Controlling Stockholder Hangzhou Lianluo

On July 14, 2021, Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd (“Hangzhou Lianluo”) issued a statement via a public filing in China stating that it believes that the gross merchandise value (“GMV”), net sales and net income of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are expected to increase over the GMV, net sales and net income for the same period in 2020. Hangzhou Lianluo is the controlling stockholder of the Company and is publicly traded on the Shenzhen stock exchange. Hangzhou Lianluo made this filing in order to comply with the rules and regulations of the Shenzhen stock exchange. The Company is correspondingly furnishing this information in accordance with the rules and regulations applicable to the Company and to ensure broad dissemination of the disclosures made by Hangzhou Lianluo relating to the Company.

Note Regarding Preliminary Estimated Financial Results

The preliminary estimates of the Company’s financial performance included in this press release are based solely on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and are inherently uncertain and subject to change. The Company has not yet completed its financial accounting closing procedures for the first half of 2021. The preliminary estimates contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results remain subject to the completion of management’s final review, the Company’s other closing procedures and review procedures performed by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the preliminary estimated financial data, which may differ materially from the actual results for the first half of 2021.

These preliminary estimates are not a comprehensive statement of the Company’s consolidated financial results for the first half of 2021 and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (as defined below). In addition, these preliminary estimates for the first half of 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved in any future period. The Company’s actual financial results for the first half of 2021 may differ from these preliminary estimates due to the completion of its financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between the date hereof and the time that financial information for the first half of 2021 is finalized.

Disclaimer

