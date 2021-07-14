checkAd

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition raises capital through a successful share issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 10:40  |  40   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 14, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has carried out a directed new share issue of SEK 35.1 million to broaden the ownership base ahead of a planned IPO and to finance the continued clinical development of the company’s drug candidate golexanolone. At the same time, Karolinska Development has chosen to convert loans totaling SEK 66.9 million into shares in Umecrine Cognition at the same subscription price as in the new share issue.

Umecrine Cognition is developing golexanolone, a drug candidate with a completely new type of mechanism of action targeting the GABAA receptor in the brain. The drug candidate acts by attenuating the incorrect activation of the receptor that can occur in a number of cognitive and psychiatric diseases, thus restoring normal nerve signaling. Positive results from a phase 2 study of golexanolone in patients with hepatic encephalopathy, published in the highly regarded scientific journal Journal of Hepatology, justify the initiation of late clinical phase studies and the expansion of the development program to other disease areas.

Through the share issue, Umecrine Cognition will receive SEK 35.1 million to be used for the continued clinical development of golexanolone and preparatory activities for a planned application for an IPO on Nasdaq First Growth Market during the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Over the past year, Umecrine Cognition has made great strides in the development of golexanolone. The publication of the positive phase 2 results in the Journal of Hepatology constitutes a clear stamp of quality and forms a solid basis for the design of the continued clinical development program. The great interest in participating in the company's new share issue and Karolinska Development's conversion of loans into shares gives the company an excellent financial position to forcefully continue its value creation prior to the planned IPO,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO Viktor Drvota.

Liver encephalopathy (HE) is a neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive condition that occurs in acute and chronic liver damage with underlying liver failure. The disease is serious and affects up to 1 percent of the population in the United States and the European Union, and about a quarter of patients who develop HE die within five years. In addition to individual suffering, HE is associated with significant costs to society. Every year, 180,000–290,000 patients are cared for in hospitals in the United States due to complications caused by HE.

Following the new share issue and conversion of loans into shares, Karolinska Development's ownership interest in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 72.59 percent.

Vator Securities has acted as financial advisor to Umecrine Cognition in connection with the share issue.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition raises capital through a successful share issue STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 14, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has carried out a directed new share issue of SEK 35.1 million to broaden the ownership base ahead of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ArcelorMittal Sestao to become the world’s first full-scale zero carbon-emissions1 steel plant
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
21Shares & comdirect Announce Exclusive Crypto Partnership for Savings Plan
Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board