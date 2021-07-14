Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021 14-Jul-2021 / 10:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021

Ursensollen, July 14, 2021 - On the basis of its preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG expects Group revenue of around 469 million euros for the second quarter of 2021, significantly above the previous year's figure (2020: 280.9 million euros). The slight decline in revenue compared with the first quarter of 2021 is primarily due to the significant reductions in certain customer call-offs resulting from the limited availability of semiconductor components in the AMERICAS.

In addition, earnings in the second quarter were negatively impacted in particular by one-time exceptional effects from the sale of a subsidiary in EMEA. This was a measure under the program initiated in the previous year to improve the cost structure and to strengthen competitiveness on a sustained basis.

Accordingly, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to come to around 5 million euros (2020: -50.9 million euros). Adjusted for exceptional effects, operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) should reach around 11 million euros in the second quarter (2020: -46.1 million euros).

GRAMMER will be publishing its full half-year figures and the report on the first half of 2021 as planned on August 12, 2021.



The Executive Board

GRAMMER AG

Contact:GRAMMER AktiengesellschaftTanja BücherlPhone: 0049 9621 66 2113investor-relations@grammer.com

14-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft Grammer-Allee 2 92289 Ursensollen Germany Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0 Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000 E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com Internet: www.grammer.com ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403 WKN: 589540, 589540 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1218784

End of Announcement DGAP News Service