DGAP-Adhoc GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021
Ursensollen, July 14, 2021 - On the basis of its preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG expects Group revenue of around 469 million euros for the second quarter of 2021, significantly above the previous year's figure (2020: 280.9 million euros). The slight decline in revenue compared with the first quarter of 2021 is primarily due to the significant reductions in certain customer call-offs resulting from the limited availability of semiconductor components in the AMERICAS.
In addition, earnings in the second quarter were negatively impacted in particular by one-time exceptional effects from the sale of a subsidiary in EMEA. This was a measure under the program initiated in the previous year to improve the cost structure and to strengthen competitiveness on a sustained basis.
Accordingly, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to come to around 5 million euros (2020: -50.9 million euros). Adjusted for exceptional effects, operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) should reach around 11 million euros in the second quarter (2020: -46.1 million euros).
GRAMMER will be publishing its full half-year figures and the report on the first half of 2021 as planned on August 12, 2021.
The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG
Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com
|English
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|www.grammer.com
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|589540, 589540
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1218784
