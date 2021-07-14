checkAd

Accenture to Acquire Wabion to Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Expanded Google Cloud Capabilities

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has agreed to acquire Wabion, a Google Cloud services boutique with headquarters in Esslingen, Germany and Olten, Switzerland as well as additional offices in Munich, Cologne and Lausanne. The team of more than 60 professionals will join Accenture’s Google Cloud Business Group, part of Accenture Cloud First. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wabion to become part of Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)

As a Google Cloud services provider, Wabion provides a full spectrum of consulting and implementation services for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace solution, including integration, development, licensing and training. Founded in 2004, Wabion has worked with established companies and digital natives on their cloud migrations, on cloud native app development to build new cloud-based solutions and on Google Workspace deployments for online collaboration and workforce productivity. Wabion is a Google Cloud Premier partner and well-recognized for its deep expertise of Google Cloud innovations and technological developments.

“Cloud is where all breakthrough technology innovations are happening today and a cloud-first strategy can help any enterprise master change at speed and at scale,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “Wabion’s market-leading Google Cloud skills will further strengthen Accenture Cloud First to continue to combine the best of Google human-centric design and innovation with Accenture intelligence.”

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, said, “Acquiring Wabion strengthens both our global and local Cloud First capabilities, enabling clients throughout our region to create more value and accelerate their digital transformations. The combination of Wabion’s expertise with Accenture’s industry knowledge and end-to-end business transformation experience will help clients within the DACH market tap into local talent in addition to the vast resources of our Accenture Google Cloud Business Group.”

“As part of Accenture Cloud First, we will broaden our impact across new markets and industries by further developing and expanding specialized services for Google products from cloud platforms, data and machine learning to cloud security and cloud automation,” said Volkmar Binder, co-founder and partner at Wabion.

