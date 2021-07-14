checkAd

Signature Bank to Host 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer Eric R. Howell will host the conference call. All participants should dial 866-359-8135 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID #6246928. International callers should dial 901-300-3484. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” "Quarterly Results/Conference Calls" to access the link to the call. To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 and enter conference ID #6246928. The replay will be available from approximately 1:00 PM ET on July 20, 2021 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, July 23, 2021.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $85.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. With $74.0 billion in deposits at first quarter-end 2021, Signature Bank placed 22nd on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

