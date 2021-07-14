Aurora Mobile Partners with Social Network Service Provider Mafengwo to Strengthen its Lead in the Online Travel Agencies Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Mafengwo Travel (“Mafengwo”), a leading travel social network service (SNS) platform in China that encourages users to share their travel experiences. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, Aurora Mobile will help Mafengwo upgrade its intelligent marketing capabilities, digital operations and boost its competitiveness in the tourism industry.



As China's leading online travel and leisure platform with almost 7 million unique visits per month and a user base of over 100M, Mafengwo is a one-stop portal with user-generated travel guides, e-commerce capabilities and caters to booking and travel arrangements for different occasions. The widely popular SNS platform understands what young people want, and takes travel to the next level by delivering best-in-class tailored experiences. Users can easily search for travel information on more than 60,000 destinations worldwide, and book from transport, hotels, attractions, restaurants, shopping, car rental to local leisure activities.