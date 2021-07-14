checkAd

DGAP-DD USU Software AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.07.2021, 11:10  |  28   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.07.2021 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.2 EUR 3146.00 EUR
24.7 EUR 32110.00 EUR
24.7 EUR 14079.00 EUR
24.7 EUR 3211.00 EUR
24.7 EUR 21489.00 EUR
24.7 EUR 24700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.68375 EUR 98735.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: tradegate exchange
MIC: XGAT


14.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69571  14.07.2021 



USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: USU Software
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD USU Software AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.07.2021 / 11:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Umsatz- und Ergebniszahlen für das erste ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS erzielt deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung in Q2 2021 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE publishes preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first half of ...
DGAP-News: Fanatec (Endor AG) kündigt Partnerschaft mit PlayStation Studios, Polyphony Digital an
EQS-Adhoc: Kudelski Security Hires Seasoned Cybersecurity Experts to Bolster Threat Intel and OT Security ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG: Aktionäre der Vita 34 AG beschließen Kapitalerhöhung im Zusammenhang mit dem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG: Shareholders of Vita 34 AG approve capital increase in connection with the proposed ...
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Authorized capital increase in execution of the acquisition of Klinik Pyramide ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest signs transforming acquisition of Smaato, a leading digital advertising ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:10 UhrDGAP-DD: USU Software AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13.07.21DGAP-News: USU-Kunden unter den Branchenbesten beim Service-Ranking 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21DGAP-News: USU-Kunden unter den Branchenbesten beim Service-Ranking 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21DGAP-DD: USU Software AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12.07.21DGAP-DD: USU Software AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.07.21DGAP-News: Handelskonzern und Landesbank gewinnen begehrten &
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.07.21DGAP-News: Large Retail Group and Commercial Bank Each Win Prestigious 'SAMS Award 2021'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21DGAP-News: Handelskonzern und Landesbank gewinnen begehrten „SAMS Award 2021'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21DGAP-News: USU gilt als ein großer etablierter Anbieter im Markt für Enterprise Service Management (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07.07.21DGAP-News: USU gilt als ein großer etablierter Anbieter im Markt für Enterprise Service Management
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten