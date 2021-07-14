Avanza Falls 11% as Earnings Miss Sparks Worries About Slowing Activity
- (PLX AI) – Avanza shares fell 11% after second quarter earnings missed estimates, sparking worries that the online broker is seeing a slowing activity trend.
- Avanza Q2 adjusted EPS and net income missed expectations
- The net inflow of new customers was down 44% from the first quarter, with net inflow of funds down 25%
- Avanza is also seeing a drop in income related to cross-border trades, SEB said
- The market is focusing on the activity trend and the slowdown from the first quarter, SEB said
