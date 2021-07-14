NORBIT – New Registered Share Capital

Trondheim, 14 July 2021: NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement made on 2 July 2021 regarding a share issue in connection with incentive share purchase programs to employees. The share capital increase related to the share issue has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 5,724,713.70, divided into 57,247,137 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

