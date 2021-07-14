SP Group A/S acquires Neptun Plast A/S and Atlantic Floats Denmark A/S Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 14.07.2021, 11:23 | 28 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 11:23 | Summary Today, SP Group has agreed with the owners of Neptun Plast A/S and Atlantic Floats Denmark A/S to acquire both companies situated in Vordingborg, Denmark, including takeover of debt (enterprise value) of up to DKK 35 million. Buyer is SP Moulding A/S, a subsidiary of SP Group A/S.

The acquisition of these two well-running companies with own products and specialists in injection moulding of technical plastics and production and sales of floats, baskets, COD END rings, bobbins and buckets for the fishing industry, accelerates the growth in SP Group and add more interesting products and customer portfolio to our wide range of products.

The owners Laila, Cecilie and Niels Martin Lundsgaard stay on in the management. Read more in the attached stock announcement.

Attachment Meddelelse nr. 49 - Acquisition of Neptun and Atlantic Float - ENG - 14 07 21







