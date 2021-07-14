checkAd

Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger

New Record Date for Stockholders Meeting Now July 13, and Proxy Vote Deadline Moved to August 10; Changes Will Accommodate High Volume of New STI Shareholders Since Original June 4 Record Date

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (OTCMKTS: SCON), a leader in superconducting innovation, announced updated record and meeting dates related to its previously announced definitive merger agreement with Allied Integral United, Inc. (“Clearday”). To permit the stockholders that purchased STI stock after the original stockholder record date of June 4, 2021, to vote at this important meeting, the date of the special meeting of STI stockholders to vote upon the merger (the “New Proxy Vote”) has been moved to August 10, 2021, and the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at the Special Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof (the “New Record Date”) has been moved to July 13, 2021.

STI also clarified the aggregate effect of the previously disclosed Reverse Stock Split Proposal offset by the issuance of “true-up shares” to the stockholders of Superconductor as of the closing of the merger. Upon the closing of the merger, each STI stockholder (other than dissenting shares) will hold, immediately after the merger, not less than approximately 46% of the number of common stock shares that stockholder owned immediately before the merger. For example, if a STI stockholder currently has 500 shares as of the closing of the merger, that stockholder will own no less than 232 shares immediately after the merger is closed. In the aggregate, the stockholders of STI will own approximately 3.6% of the total shares of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis as determined by the merger agreement, as of immediately after the merger is closed.

After the initial June 4 record date, trading volume of STI stock increased. To enable a proxy vote that more accurately reflects desires of the overall stockholder base, including the stockholders that acquired STI stock after June 4, Superconductor’s Board of Directors determined that it was appropriate to change the dates for the New Proxy Vote and the New Record Date.

STI stockholders who have already cast their ballot regarding the merger will be required to recast their ballot by the date of the New Proxy Vote.

“We are pleased to see the influx of new Superconductor stockholders over the past several weeks and want to accurately account for the will of our overall stockholder base,” said Jeff Quiram, STI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that these changes to the schedule accomplish that goal, and we look forward to proceeding with the Clearday merger in alignment with the updated process.”

