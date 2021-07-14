Strabag Gets EUR 45.37 Million Fine in Antitrust Case
(PLX AI) – Strabag says Federal Competition Authority files application for fine based on settlement with Strabag.Strabag says application for a fine of € 45.37 million filed with Cartel CourtStrabag earnings guidance remains unchangedThe fact that …
(PLX AI) – Strabag says Federal Competition Authority files application for fine based on settlement with Strabag.Strabag says application for a fine of € 45.37 million filed with Cartel CourtStrabag earnings guidance remains unchangedThe fact that …
- (PLX AI) – Strabag says Federal Competition Authority files application for fine based on settlement with Strabag.
- Strabag says application for a fine of € 45.37 million filed with Cartel Court
- Strabag earnings guidance remains unchanged
- The fact that the accusations have been partially substantiated following the intense investigations is a great personal disappointment for me, CEO says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare