Strabag Gets EUR 45.37 Million Fine in Antitrust Case

Autor: PLX AI
14.07.2021, 11:27  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Strabag says Federal Competition Authority files application for fine based on settlement with Strabag.Strabag says application for a fine of € 45.37 million filed with Cartel CourtStrabag earnings guidance remains unchangedThe fact that …

  • (PLX AI) – Strabag says Federal Competition Authority files application for fine based on settlement with Strabag.
  • Strabag says application for a fine of € 45.37 million filed with Cartel Court
  • Strabag earnings guidance remains unchanged
  • The fact that the accusations have been partially substantiated following the intense investigations is a great personal disappointment for me, CEO says
