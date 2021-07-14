checkAd

Lianhua Qingwen Capsules Selected into Home-based Therapeutic Regimen for Mildly Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Health of Cambodia released a home-based therapeutic regimen for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients with COVID-19 on Monday so as to reasonably allocate medical resources and address increasingly severe COVID-19 epidemic. Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen Capsules produced by Yiling Pharmaceutical has been selected into this regimen and recommended to be applicable to the home-based treatment of mildly symptomatic patients.

According to this regimen, patients with COVID-19 shall eat more nutritious food, drink more water and have some rest if they feel tired or slightly unwell; they are advised to take Paracetamol in case of fever, headache, muscle or joint pain and other symptoms; adults or children aged 6 years or above shall take Bromhexine or Cetirizine or Lianhua Qingwen Capsules (4 capsules per time; 3 times per day) in case of nasal obstruction, cold, running nose or cough symptoms.

At the Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Control held on July 12, a relevant spokesman of the Ministry of Health of Cambodia stated that by far 1,033 patients with COVID-19 had received home-based treatment in Phnom Penh and that 268 of them had been recovered. Next, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia plans to promote this initiative in Kandal which borders the capital Phnom Penh.

The Ministry of Health states that home-based treatment for mild and asymptomatic patients with COVID-19 aims to enable critical patients to get hospitalized timely and save more lives. Before the home-based treatment is implemented, the medical team will evaluate the patient's living conditions and isolate him/her from his/her family according to the epidemic prevention regulations.

The Ministry of Health also points out that only health departments are allowed to diagnose whether a patient has mild or severe symptoms. Although medicines for home-based treatment have been released, the public shall not treat themselves independently. Patients subject to home-based treatment shall closely monitor their personal health condition. In case of any emergencies such as difficulty in breathing, severe chest pain or sudden loss of consciousness during home-based treatment, the patient shall contact his/her doctor immediately.

According to the announcement issued by Yiling Pharmaceutical that produces Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, up to now, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules have been approved for registration in more than 20 countries and regions around the world, including Canada, Russia, Singapore, Philippines, Kenya, etc.




