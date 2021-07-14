checkAd

Twilio Live to Power the Next Wave of Customer Engagement Interactive Live Streaming

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced Twilio Live, a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to quickly and seamlessly embed live, interactive audio and video streaming solutions into their applications.

According to Twilio’s annual State of Customer Engagement Report, 98% of businesses reported that video communication with customers accelerated more than other channels during the pandemic. From virtual conferences to workout classes to online learning, video and audio live streaming is here to stay.

According to The Forrester Tech Tide: Video Technologies For Customer And Employee Experience, Q4 2020, "AD&D leaders that adopt, deploy, and reinforce the power of video will be uniquely positioned to create a differentiated customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) to an increasing remote user population...Particularly in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time for businesses to up-level their delivery capabilities and shift investments to platforms that can offer more engagement and interactivity."

“The rise of virtual experiences and the popularity of platforms like Clubhouse and TikTok have signaled that the next big channel for customer engagement is live audio and video streaming,” said Hakim Mehmood, GM of Voice and Video at Twilio. “Twilio Live gives businesses the building blocks they need to create personalized experiences for their communities and interact with millions of customers in a fresh and exciting way.”

"We are continuously exploring ways to enhance communities and discussions on Reddit,” Anand Paka, Senior Director of Product at Reddit said. “Twilio Live has helped our team bring voice to community conversation through our key upcoming live audio feature, Reddit Talk. We have been pleased with the quality of the audio capabilities and the proactive support from Twilio that allowed a speedy integration.”

Unlike existing solutions in the rapidly-growing live streaming market, Twilio Live enables businesses to deliver audio and video experiences that custom fit their specific brand and community needs -- at scale. Twilio Live provides low latency at scale and the backing of Twilio’s reliable and secure infrastructure, combined with a best in class developer experience. Businesses in a wide array of industries, from retail to education to gaming and entertainment, can build live streaming experiences that are unique to their brand.

"The virtual event has evolved from an ad-hoc experience to a permanent element of nearly every company’s internal and external engagement strategy,” said Tiger Shen, CTO at Welcome, a virtual event platform. “Building on top of Twilio's live-streaming infrastructure allows our team to spend time on the bespoke pieces of creating a jaw-dropping product.”

Twilio Live is the next step in Twilio's journey to becoming the leading customer engagement platform, empowering businesses to build exceptional customer experiences that span every communication channel.

Twilio Live is now in beta. To learn more, visit the Twilio blog and website.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

