Komo Plant Based Foods Moves to New Facility to Expand Production and R&D Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), plant-based food company, announces it has now completed its move to a larger commercial kitchen in Vancouver, British Columbia, increasing production capacity to 2,500 units per week. Earlier this week Komo successfully completed its first production run in the new facility.

The new location is a shared commissary kitchen that serves as Komo's R&D (Research and Development) and production kitchen for the creation and test launch of new products. Using natural, wholesome and recognizable ingredients will continue to be a guiding principle for all future plant-based products and Komo is exploring options for different dietary preferences, including gluten-free products. Komo is committed to developing new plant-based food alternatives using progressive food technology and making plant-based eating uncompromisingly easy, wholesome and hearty.

"We recently moved into our new dedicated R&D and production kitchen space which will enable us to continue innovating with new plant-based products and scale up our production capacity," says Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "We're humbled by the customer feedback that our products have received over the past four months since launch and we will continue to bring easy, wholesome, hearty favourites to our customers' dinner tables. With our local research and development kitchen and direct-to-consumer channel, we have the opportunity to bring concepts quickly to market for validation and feedback before scaling them nationwide. At Komo, we believe our innovation is a key component of our future growth and this new space will allow us to move faster and more efficiently."

To scale up further to meet a national launch in the fall, Komo plans to work with a co-manufacturer for certain products, such as its Plant-based Lasagna and Shepherd's Pie, and is currently in the process of vetting co-manufacturing partners.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is an emerging plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. 

