IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021 Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 July 2021 Tallinn, Estonia, 14 July 2021. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 22 July 2021, 10.00 CEST , following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021. Earnings Call:

DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 July 2021 14.07.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

IuteCredit Europe - Earnings Call 6M 2021.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact:

IuteCredit

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 50 88 77 0



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com

14.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. 14, rue Edward Steichen 2540 Luxembourg Luxemburg ISIN: XS2033386603 WKN: A2R5LG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1218772

End of News DGAP News Service

1218772 14.07.2021