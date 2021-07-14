DGAP-News IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 July 2021
IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
IuteCredit Europe - Earnings Call 6M 2021.
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Contact:
IuteCredit
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 50 88 77 0
Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0
About IuteCredit:
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.
IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.
|
