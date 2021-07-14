checkAd

DGAP-News IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 July 2021

IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 July 2021

IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021
Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 July 2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 14 July 2021. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 22 July 2021, 10.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2021 results on 21 July 2021.

Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
IuteCredit Europe - Earnings Call 6M 2021.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.

Contact:

IuteCredit
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 50 88 77 0

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0

About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com


Language: English
Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
14, rue Edward Steichen
2540 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: XS2033386603
WKN: A2R5LG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1218772

 
