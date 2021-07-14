checkAd

Inogen to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 841-3961 for domestic callers or (201) 689-8589 for international callers. Please reference Inogen to join the call. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Inogen's website at: http://investor.inogen.com/.

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 4, 2021 at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET through 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on August 18, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13721387. The webcast will also be available on Inogen's website for one year following the completion of the call.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

We are a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. We primarily develop, manufacture and market innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

