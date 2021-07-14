checkAd

Avalara Enhances VAT Solutions to Enable Global Businesses to Manage VAT Registrations, Calculations, and Reporting

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced updated products to help businesses comply with new value-added tax (VAT) rules for ecommerce in the EU that went into effect July 1, 2021 — Avalara VAT Registration, Avalara AvaTax for VAT, and Avalara VAT Reporting. Over the past several years, an onslaught of significant VAT legislative changes has further burdened businesses selling into and throughout Europe. Businesses navigating the compliance complexities of global trade are seeking integrated solutions to keep pace with changing rules.

“The new EU ecommerce reforms have far-reaching impacts on international and domestic sellers doing business in Europe,” said Kevin Permenter, research manager, IDC. “B2B and B2C ecommerce businesses and marketplaces alike can benefit from automated solutions to simplify the entire VAT compliance life cycle from registrations to calculations to reporting.”

EU VAT reforms heap complexity onto businesses

On July 1, 2021, member states of the European Union (EU) rolled out significant changes to VAT obligations for B2C ecommerce, including the EU One-Stop Shop, the Import One-Stop Shop, and marketplace deemed supplier obligations. These reforms come as part of an effort to tackle the €137 billion ecommerce VAT fraud gap. Each reform brings changes and associated complexity for domestic and international sellers in the EU, including:

  • One-Stop Shop (OSS) allows intra-EU sellers to report all their pan-EU distance sales on a single VAT return in their home country instead of having multiple VAT registrations across the EU. The aim is to boost cross-border online trade and promote trade across the EU’s digital single market by reducing compliance obligations.
  • Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) gives non-EU sellers the option to register for IOSS in just one EU state to declare the VAT on B2C sales and imports of consignments below €150. However, non-EU sellers may require an intermediary to register for IOSS. There are instances where a facilitating marketplace (see marketplace deemed supplier rules) or delivery service may step in to report and pay the VAT. If any seller chooses not to use the IOSS, the customer may have to pay the delivery or customs agent to access their goods.
  • Marketplace deemed supplier requires online marketplaces to collect VAT in place of sellers as the deemed supplier. Due to the rapid increase on digital commerce, deemed supplier laws aim to ensure VAT is collected on all online sales, including those completed through marketplaces.

“These changes, which have been part of the EU road map, herald a massive opportunity for business growth. Businesses of all sizes and stripes, including ecommerce and marketplaces, can now start to unlock access to the world’s largest trading bloc,” said Salim Ali, senior vice president of International at Avalara.

