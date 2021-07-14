Avalara Enhances VAT Solutions to Enable Global Businesses to Manage VAT Registrations, Calculations, and Reporting

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced updated products to help businesses comply with new value-added tax (VAT) rules for ecommerce in the EU that went into effect July 1, 2021 — Avalara VAT Registration, Avalara AvaTax for VAT, and Avalara VAT Reporting. Over the past several years, an onslaught of significant VAT legislative changes has further burdened businesses selling into and throughout Europe. Businesses navigating the compliance complexities of global trade are seeking integrated solutions to keep pace with changing rules.

“The new EU ecommerce reforms have far-reaching impacts on international and domestic sellers doing business in Europe,” said Kevin Permenter, research manager, IDC. “B2B and B2C ecommerce businesses and marketplaces alike can benefit from automated solutions to simplify the entire VAT compliance life cycle from registrations to calculations to reporting.”