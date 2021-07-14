checkAd

Travelers Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Fidelis

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has made a strategic minority investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a privately owned, global insurer. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fidelis offers specialty, bespoke and reinsurance products. The company also has a fee income business, which supports its insurance operations.

“We are pleased to invest in a talented and proven management team and look forward to gaining insights from them into the specialty, non-admitted market,” said Greg Toczydlowski, Executive Vice President and President of Business Insurance at Travelers. “As an innovative company with a successful track record, Fidelis is an excellent fit for our investment appetite.”

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

