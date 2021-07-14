Medallion Resources Announces Completion of Techno Economic Assessment for Extraction of Rare Earth Elements From Mineral Sand Monazite
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – (“Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to
provide a summary of an independent Techno-Economic Assessment (“TEA”) for Medallion’s proprietary process (the “Medallion Monazite Process”) that enables sustainable extraction of rare earth
elements (“REE”) from mineral sand monazite. The TEA was completed by process engineering and simulation specialists Simulus Engineers (Australia).
The Medallion Monazite Process is a proprietary method and related business model to achieve low-cost REE production utilizing mineral sand monazite. Monazite is a rare earth phosphate mineral globally available as a by-product from heavy mineral sand mining operations.
The Medallion Monazite Process is a unique commercial offering, developed by utilizing process intensification principles. It is a highly optimized and automated design that is transferable to many global locations and scalable in size as REE demand grows. Medallion has recently paired this process with patented REE separation technology developed by Purdue University.
Key Points
- Medallion has received from Simulus Engineers comprehensive process flow diagrams, equipment lists, reagent, energy and personnel requirements and energy, heat and mass balances for the Medallion Monazite Process.
- Engineering was completed at an assumed 7,000 tonnes per annum scale. The TEA has demonstrated the technical and financial viability of the
Medallion Monazite Process at this scale.
- Such a facility would deliver approximately 870 tonnes per annum of neodymium (“Nd”) and praseodymium (“Pr”) oxide in cerium-depleted mixed carbonate form.
- Nd and Pr oxide are the key inputs for rare earth element permanent magnet production, currently priced at around US$80,000 per tonne.
- REE permanent magnets are high growth markets due to their importance for electric mobility and renewable power generation.
- Other products from the Medallion Monazite Process include cerium (“Ce”) oxide and trisodium phosphate (“TSP”).
- The developed process is zero-liquid waste delivering a high degree of flexibility in the choice of prospective operating locations.
- The engineered plant is very modest in land use footprint, energy and transport needs, and is comprised of conventional off-the-shelf plant and equipment, allowing for a short procurement to production lead time.
- The engineering data has allowed development of an independent and comprehensive financial model prepared by Denco Strategic
Research & Consulting Inc. that can be easily updated for changes to process location and operating assumptions. In the modelled “base case” scenario, a southeastern USA setting was assumed for
capital and operating costs, while REE ratios from US-sourced mineral sand monazite was used to model REE outputs.
- a capital cost estimate of US$34m was determined from engineered components (not including site specific costs) for an assumed 7,000 tonne monazite per annum process facility. Capital costs can now be scaled for offtake or partner specific supply conditions.
- an operating cost of US$12 per kg of cerium-depleted mixed REE oxide (not including monazite supply costs).
- an operating cost of US$28 per kg of NdPr in cerium-depleted mixed REE oxide (not including monazite supply costs; no discounting for co-product value) is modelled.
- labor is the largest individual operating cost, providing the possibility to markedly lower operating costs by expanding processing capacity and throughput to achieve labor efficiencies.
- NdPr is the largest market by value in the REE sector and accounts for approximately 80% of revenue achieved from typical mineral sand monazite feedstock.
- Medallion recently invested with Purdue University to gain an exclusive license for proprietary environmentally-friendly REE separation technology
(Ligand Assisted Displacement (“LAD”) Chromatography).
- This process, while presenting a substantial value add option, has not been modelled in the TEA.
- LAD Chromatography provides the opportunity to directly pass a pregnant leach solution from extraction stage to separation stage, maximizing recovery and minimizing cost.
- A parallel Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) model will be delivered by Minviro Ltd in coming weeks that summarizes the environmental impact of the process and highlights the advantages of utilizing by-product materials.
- The TEA integrates and summarizes research completed to date on the Medallion Monazite Process and is a pivotal engineering and financial study. The models used in the TEA are designed to be iterative and can be updated for any global setting/scenario. It is designed to guide the Medallion Board of Directors in the future investment decisions of the Company.
- Research and execution plans are being developed internally for both the monazite and LAD processes to guide on-going research.
Based on the operating assumptions of the TEA, results indicate the Medallion Monazite Process is technically viable and presents positive economics for the extraction of REE from mineral sand monazite. The specific process conditions and supporting financial results constitute proprietary information for Medallion that will be shared with partners and prospective licensees under non-disclosure agreements.
