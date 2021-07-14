Medallion Resources Announces Completion of Techno Economic Assessment for Extraction of Rare Earth Elements From Mineral Sand Monazite

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – (“Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide a summary of an independent Techno-Economic Assessment (“TEA”) for Medallion’s proprietary process (the “Medallion Monazite Process”) that enables sustainable extraction of rare earth elements (“REE”) from mineral sand monazite. The TEA was completed by process engineering and simulation specialists Simulus Engineers (Australia).



The Medallion Monazite Process is a proprietary method and related business model to achieve low-cost REE production utilizing mineral sand monazite. Monazite is a rare earth phosphate mineral globally available as a by-product from heavy mineral sand mining operations.