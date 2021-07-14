checkAd

Rubicon Organics Provides Operational Update

  • 132% increase in the number of new products available from provincial distributors in Q3, 2021
  • Simply BareTM Organic top organic brand in all major provinces and maintains leadership in premium category
  • Premium brand 1964 Supply Co.TM has now been accepted in seven provinces
  • Mainstream brand HomesteadTM has been accepted by five provincial distributors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to provide an operational update covering the first half of 2021.

“We are now fully armed with a deep product portfolio that follows through on our good, better, best brand strategy and we are in an excellent position to capitalize on expected restocking orders, particularly as retailers in Ontario resume normal operations. In late Q2 we listed 25 new SKUs across three brands, for a total of 44 unique products in market that will become available to consumers this quarter. As always, we will remain a premium option in every segment we target,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

Market Update

Notwithstanding limitations place on most retailers in the first half of 2021, many data points indicate that the Canadian cannabis market continues to grow at a high pace and re-stocking at new locations remains a significant opportunity in the coming months. For example, the latest data from Statistics Canada indicates that household spending on cannabis increased 29% over the prior year for the period ending Q1 20211. Furthermore, in Canada’s largest province, the Ontario Cannabis Store data indicates the cannabis market has grown 146% year-over-year for the three-month period ending Q2 2021 and 131% for H1 2021.

The Company believes that with retail locations increasing to approximately 879 as of June 2021, from 572 at the beginning of the year (54% growth) and 183 in the prior year (3x growth), Ontario still has significant growth potential.

The Company is also pleased to announce a market share update for its flagship Simply BareTM Organic super-premium brand for the first half of 20212. Highlights by major province include:

  • Ontario: #1 organic brand in flower and pre-roll, and #5 premium brand in flower and pre-roll
  • BC: #1 brand in both the organic and premium flower and pre-roll categories
  • Quebec: #1 organic brand in flower and pre-roll, #1 brand in premium hash, and #3 brand in premium flower and pre-roll
  • Alberta: #1 organic brand in flower and pre-roll, and #6 premium brand in flower and pre-roll

Corporate and Operational Highlights

