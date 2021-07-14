Mimecast launches AI-enabled solution designed to help organizations protect against the most evasive and hard-to-detect email threats

The Mimecast CyberGraph solution uses AI to help improve detection and reduce risk

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the Mimecast CyberGraph solution, a new add-on for Mimecast Secure Email Gateway (SEG) that is engineered to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help detect sophisticated phishing and impersonation attacks. CyberGraph creates an identity graph which is built to store information about relationships between all senders and recipients. The graph is designed to detect anomalies and leverages machine learning technology to help organizations stay one step ahead of threat actors by alerting employees to potential cyber threats.



“Phishing and impersonation attacks are getting more sophisticated, personalized and harder to stop. If not prevented, these attacks can have devastating results for an enterprise organization,” said Josh Douglas, VP, Product Management for Threat Intelligence at Mimecast. “Security controls need to be constantly updated and improved to outsmart threat actors. CyberGraph leverages our AI and machine learning technologies to help keep employees one step ahead with real-time warnings, directly at the point of risk. What makes this exciting is that we are embedding the technology for existing email security customers, they do not need to look for other vendors to fill the gap with technologies that only work to solve part of this challenge.”