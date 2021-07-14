checkAd

BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – BlackRock Q2 EPS USD 8.92 vs. estimate USD 9.18.Q2 revenue USD 4,820 million vs. estimate USD 4,605 millionQ2 net income USD 1,378 million vs. estimate USD 1,412 million$81 billion of quarterly total net inflowsStrong annualized organic …

  • (PLX AI) – BlackRock Q2 EPS USD 8.92 vs. estimate USD 9.18.
  • Q2 revenue USD 4,820 million vs. estimate USD 4,605 million
  • Q2 net income USD 1,378 million vs. estimate USD 1,412 million
  • $81 billion of quarterly total net inflows
  • Strong annualized organic base fee growth of 10% in the second quarter was driven by our top-performing active platform and industry-leading iShares ETF franchise, CEO says
