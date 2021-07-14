checkAd

Planet 13 Announces Results of AGM

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ( "Planet 13" or the " Company "), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announced the following results for each item of business considered at Planet 13's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 13, 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ( "Planet 13" or the " Company "), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announced the following results for each item of business considered at Planet 13's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 13, 2021.

Election of Directors 
The following table sets out the votes in respect of the election of directors:

Nominee

% For

% Withheld

Robert Groesbeck

99.88

0.12

Larry Scheffler

99.77

0.23

Michael Harman

99.88

0.12

Adrienne O'Neal

99.68

0.32

Appointment of Auditors
99.7% of shares voted were voted in favor of re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors remuneration for the following year.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Jonathan Ro Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13
Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas, Nevada - the entertainment capital of the world - and dispensary operations in Santa Ana, California. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655431/Planet-13-Announces-Results-of-AGM

Disclaimer

