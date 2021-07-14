Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced the availability of its 5.5W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit, to enable at-a-distance wireless charging for the growing ecosystem of industrial Internet of Things and other connected devices.

WattUp 5.5W Active Energy Harvesting Transmitter (Photo: Business Wire)

Unlike passive solutions that harvest ambient energy from the surrounding environment, which typically offer extremely low amounts of power and can be unpredictable in terms of how much power is available, Energous’ active energy harvesting solution includes a dedicated transmitter that emits 5.5W of conducted power in a specific area or direction via its RF-based, WattUp wireless charging technology. This RF-based energy is harvested by Energous-enabled receiving devices, which can be combined with RF energy harvesting IC technology from e-peas. The Energous 5.5W active energy harvesting solution supports “one to many” charging, allowing multiple devices to be simultaneously charged from a single transmitter. Energous active energy harvesting technology is applicable to a wide range of industries and applications, from drug storage monitors and patient trackers in a healthcare setting, to smoke detectors and motion sensors in a smart home, to fault prevention and other safety sensors in an industrial environment.

“Energous’ 5.5-watt active energy harvesting developer kit makes it easier for developers of wireless devices to incorporate active energy harvesting into their solution, while providing consistent and safe power levels,” said Cesar Johnston, COO and EVP of Engineering for Energous. “This first of its kind technology supports a much wider range of IoT devices that require guaranteed levels of power not served by today’s passive energy harvesting technologies and lays a foundation for growth in more power-critical applications.”

The 5.5W WattUp Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit includes e-peas’ power management IC technology with a broad array of Energous’ IP including:

DA4100 highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) wireless power transfer (WPT) transmitter IC

EN3921 Power Amplifier Controller

EN3913 High-Efficiency, GaN, Power Amplifier Module

e-peas’ AEM30940 RF energy harvesting IC solution

Energous WattUp technology provides a wide array of over-the-air and at-contact wireless charging 2.0 solutions. For more information on how to purchase the developer kit, click here: https://www.energous.com/applications/wattup-active-energy-harvesting- ....