DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 14.07.2021, 12:32 | 27 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 12:32 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 July 2021 £46.51m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 July 2021 £46.51m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,659,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 13 July 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.03p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.97p Ordinary share price 76.25p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (15.31%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 13/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.







