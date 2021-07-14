HEXO provides update on Redecan acquisition
OTTAWA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce, that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the
entities operating the business of Redecan, it has now obtained and will be shortly filing the recently completed audited consolidated financial statements of Redecan for the financial year
ended December 31, 2020 (“FY20”) and the unaudited interim financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“1Q21”) prepared in accordance with Accounting standards for private
enterprises (“ASPE”). The Company previously announced a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Redecan, Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producer.
“Redecan has the top consumer loyalty in Canada, impressive market share and leading products in key categories. Today, we are excited to finally share additional financial information with HEXO shareholders,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “Redecan’s historical financial statements demonstrate exactly what we already knew: Redecan is one of the fastest growth LPs in Canada with positive income from operations, impressive margins, lean operational efficiency and strong revenue. Once closed, the acquisition will further strengthen our position as a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry, bolster the Company as we look towards becoming a top three global cannabis products company and put us firmly on the path towards positive EPS.”
Key Financial Highlights (as per ASPE unless otherwise stated):
- Revenue, net of excise duties of $73.6M for F20 and $24.7 million in Q1 F21, representing an increase of 146% over Q1 F20
- Unadjusted EBITDA of $28.9M for F20 and $12.4M for Q1 F21, per the following reconciliation:
|Q1 F21
|F20
|Net Earnings
|6,913,624
|11,624,161
|Add back:
|Amortization
|4,216,528
|12,174,795
|Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment
|37,235
|588,593
|Provision for income taxes
|1,230,000
|4,499,595
|Unadjusted EBITDA
|12,397,387
|28,887,144
- Income from operations of $8.3M and net earnings of $6.9M in Q1 F21.
- Income from operations of $16.7M and net earnings of $11.6 million in F20.
- Gross margins (gross margin divided by revenue, net of excise duties) of 51% in F20 and 58% in Q1 F21.
- Selling, general and administrative costs, (defined as General and administrative, plus marketing and promotion, plus research and development) as a % of sales of 27% in F20 and 23% in Q1 F21.
- Depreciable capital base, consisting of property, plant and equipment, was $84.1M at December 31, 2020, the lowest of any of the top 6 licensed producers in Canada.
Proforma Highlights for the Nine Months ended April 30, 2021 for HEXO Corp and the Nine Months ended March 31, 2021 for Redecan, adjusted to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)*:
