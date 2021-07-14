HEXO provides update on Redecan acquisition

OTTAWA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce, that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the entities operating the business of Redecan, it has now obtained and will be shortly filing the recently completed audited consolidated financial statements of Redecan for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (“FY20”) and the unaudited interim financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“1Q21”) prepared in accordance with Accounting standards for private enterprises (“ASPE”). The Company previously announced a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Redecan, Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producer.



“Redecan has the top consumer loyalty in Canada, impressive market share and leading products in key categories. Today, we are excited to finally share additional financial information with HEXO shareholders,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “Redecan’s historical financial statements demonstrate exactly what we already knew: Redecan is one of the fastest growth LPs in Canada with positive income from operations, impressive margins, lean operational efficiency and strong revenue. Once closed, the acquisition will further strengthen our position as a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry, bolster the Company as we look towards becoming a top three global cannabis products company and put us firmly on the path towards positive EPS.”