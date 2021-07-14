checkAd

Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure to Establish Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Data Centers on PlatformDIGITAL in India

50/50 Joint Venture to enable new connected data communities in India

BROOKFIELD, News, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP) and its institutional partners (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) announced today an agreement to establish a 50/50 joint venture focused on the development, ownership and operation of institutional quality data centers in India. The joint venture will operate under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.

With a population of over 1.4 billion, the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of GDP and an expanding focus on the digital delivery of services, India represents a key market opportunity to extend coverage, capacity and connectivity options for the world’s leading service providers as well as local and global enterprise customers. India is a high-growth market, with data center demand expected to significantly increase, driven by rapidly growing data consumption, digitization of the economy, the onset of 5G and data localization trends.

The joint venture is positioned to enable the significant expansion of PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s premier global data center platform which supports the evolving data, control and networking demands of global enterprises. Its deployment across India is expected to enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data center provider at the heart of a growing connected data community in India. Data centers developed in India will leverage Digital Realty’s industry-leading energy-efficient data center design and operating procedures and highly repeatable Pervasive Data Center Architecture (PDx) approach for the new digital workplace.

“India is a rapidly emerging data center market and offers a bright future, with accelerating adoption of digital business models among a population that recognizes the role of technology for future economic development,” said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. “Our existing partnership with Brookfield, our Ascenty platform across Latin America, has already delivered long-term value to our customers, with over 250 megawatts of IT load capacity in Brazil, Chile and Mexico either fully built out or currently under construction. We look forward to building upon our successful partnership with Brookfield by entering the Indian data center market together and extending opportunities for digital transformation with the global consistency of PlatformDIGITAL.”

