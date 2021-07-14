Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure to Establish Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Data Centers on PlatformDIGITAL in India

50/50 Joint Venture to enable new connected data communities in India

BROOKFIELD, News, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP) and its institutional partners (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) announced today an agreement to establish a 50/50 joint venture focused on the development, ownership and operation of institutional quality data centers in India. The joint venture will operate under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.



With a population of over 1.4 billion, the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of GDP and an expanding focus on the digital delivery of services, India represents a key market opportunity to extend coverage, capacity and connectivity options for the world’s leading service providers as well as local and global enterprise customers. India is a high-growth market, with data center demand expected to significantly increase, driven by rapidly growing data consumption, digitization of the economy, the onset of 5G and data localization trends.