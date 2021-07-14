checkAd

Lazard to Announce Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 12:49  |  24   |   |   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) will announce its second-quarter and first-half 2021 results in a press release to be issued Friday morning, July 30, 2021.

The press release will be available on Lazard’s website at: www.lazard.com.

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2021, to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 204-4368 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 (323) 794-2423 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2021, via the Lazard Investor Relations website, www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 203-1112 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (outside of the U.S. and Canada). The replay access code is: 5906953.

​​

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-EPE
LAZ-CPE

