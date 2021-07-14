checkAd

Descartes MacroPoint Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP Transportation Management, Descartes MacroPoint delivers real-time, multi-modal supply chain visibility to customers

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that its Descartes MacroPoint solution is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Descartes MacroPoint integrates with SAP Transportation Management leveraging SAP Integration Suite and/or SAP Extension Suite and delivers real-time, multi-modal supply chain visibility to manufacturers, retailers, distributors and logistics services providers.

“Real-time visibility of shipments is critical for today’s fast paced and fluid supply chains,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “By providing updates across domestic and international transportation modes in the supply chain, businesses that use SAP solutions can better manage their shipments and proactively address disruptions that occur in the supply chain.”

Descartes MacroPoint is a multi-modal visibility platform designed to help manufacturers, retailers, distributors and logistics services providers gain better control of their shipments. The platform connects road, air and ocean carriers via telematics/electronic logging devices, transportation management systems, a mobile driver application, APIs and the Descartes Global Logistics Network, the world’s largest multi-modal messaging network. Using Descartes MacroPoint, businesses that use SAP solutions can improve customer service, increase distribution efficiency, better collaborate with customers, suppliers and carriers, and minimize the impact of disruptions and late delivery penalties.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

For more information, visit https://store.sap.com/dcp/en/product/display-0000029617_live_v1/Descar ....

Descartes is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

