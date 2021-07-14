Bank of America Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus
(PLX AI) – Bank of America Q2 net income USD 9,200 million vs. estimate USD 6,670 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.03 vs. estimate USD 0.77Q2 CET1 capital ratio 11.5%Revenue, net of interest expense, decreased 4% to $21.5 billionNet interest income declined 6% …
(PLX AI) – Bank of America Q2 net income USD 9,200 million vs. estimate USD 6,670 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.03 vs. estimate USD 0.77Q2 CET1 capital ratio 11.5%Revenue, net of interest expense, decreased 4% to $21.5 billionNet interest income declined 6% …
- (PLX AI) – Bank of America Q2 net income USD 9,200 million vs. estimate USD 6,670 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 1.03 vs. estimate USD 0.77
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 11.5%
- Revenue, net of interest expense, decreased 4% to $21.5 billion
- Net interest income declined 6% to $10.2 billion, driven primarily by lower interest rates
- CEO says: Consumer spending has significantly surpassed prepandemic levels, deposit growth is strong, and loan levels have begun to grow
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare