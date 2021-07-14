Dollar General Plans to Hire up to 50,000 Individuals by Labor Day
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced plans to hire up to 50,000 employees between now and Labor Day, providing career opportunities for individuals in its more than 17,400 stores, 27 distribution centers, its Private Fleet and its Store Support Center. This effort further underscores Dollar General’s commitment to Serving Others by helping Americans get back to work as the country continues its transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At Dollar General, we are uniquely positioned as the nation’s largest retailer by store count to serve customers through our expansive network and provide access to careers in the communities we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “With more than 17,400 stores located within approximately five miles of 75 percent of the US population, we’re excited by the favorable impact we can make on the current job market and individuals looking to join our growing team.”
Earlier this year, the Company announced plans to hire more than 20,000 employees during its spring nationwide hiring event. This next effort builds on the success of that program, aiming to support DG’s currently-anticipated 1,050 new store openings in FY 2021 with positions available in store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations.
The Company encourages candidates to review and apply for desired career opportunities online. A comprehensive list of positions is available on Dollar General’s Careers site at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Benefits and Award-Winning Training and Development Programs
The opportunity to build a long-term career at DG is one of the most important currencies the Company offers to attract and retain talent. DG invests significant resources into programs focused on improving the well-being of its employees including day-one telemedicine eligibility no co-pay, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees and the Employee Assistance Foundation. Additional benefits include:
- Development Opportunities: DG’s market-leading reputation for supporting the development of its employees is illustrated by the numerous members of leadership and approximately 75 percent of recent job placements and current store managers who were promoted from within DG. Further underscoring DG’s continued commitment to this goal is the career path DG offers to entry-level part-time sales associates, who generally may be promoted to lead sales associates within six months and assistant store managers within a year.
- DG University Alliance: DG offers employees an opportunity to advance their education including high school equivalency, associate, bachelor and masters degrees. Through the DG University Alliance Grow, a university partnership and scholarship program allowing employees and their family members to access higher education, participating colleges and universities provide tuition benefits to full and part time employees. The Alliance offers a scholarship program which is available to full time employees who meet applicable criteria.
- ACE Program: DG store managers who complete the Company’s Store Manager Training program are eligible to receive credit hours toward the completion of an undergraduate degree after an evaluation by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT). ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside of traditional degree programs.
Career Opportunities at Dollar General
