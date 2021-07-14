Dollar General Plans to Hire up to 50,000 Individuals by Labor Day

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced plans to hire up to 50,000 employees between now and Labor Day, providing career opportunities for individuals in its more than 17,400 stores, 27 distribution centers, its Private Fleet and its Store Support Center. This effort further underscores Dollar General’s commitment to Serving Others by helping Americans get back to work as the country continues its transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Dollar General, we are uniquely positioned as the nation’s largest retailer by store count to serve customers through our expansive network and provide access to careers in the communities we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “With more than 17,400 stores located within approximately five miles of 75 percent of the US population, we’re excited by the favorable impact we can make on the current job market and individuals looking to join our growing team.”