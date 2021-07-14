Fury Commences Drilling at the Committee Bay Project in Nunavut

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Fury …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Fury controls a 270,000-hectare land position, which is situated across a 300-kilometre (km) greenstone belt, with multiple high-grade target centres. The Company's 5,000-metre (m) drill program is designed to expand the defined high-grade mineralization at the Raven prospect, which has historical drill intercepts of 2.8m of 31.1 g/t gold and 5.49m of 12.6 g/t gold [1], and test the potential below the current resource at the Three Bluffs deposit. Fury also plans to conduct surface exploration work at five targets located in the southern half of the belt to advance them to drill stage (Figure 1). "Committee Bay represents a potential major gold exploration opportunity in Nunavut where some of the larges#_ftn1t global gold discoveries have been made," commented Mike Timmins, President and CEO. "This year's high impact exploration plan has been designed to test significant extensions of high-grade mineralization at both Raven and Three Bluffs, as well as advance several high priority targets on the belt to drill stage. We are very excited about this year's program as Raven has some of the best historic drill results on the entire greenstone belt and sits on a mineralized 8km shear zone."