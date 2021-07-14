checkAd

ETHA Lend Mainnet to Launch Soon - Optimal Yields Driven by a 700x Faster Discovery Algorithm

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 12:54  |  33   |   |   

LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHA Lend has been on the radar as one of the most exciting upcoming launches in DeFi. The interoperable DeFi yield optimizer has now finally announced the launch of its Mainnet on the Polygon network on July 15th, 2021.

ETHA Lend offers a suite of DeFi yield optimization features to introduce inclusiveness and elegance into the sector. The protocol uses a unique perspective leveraging true technological innovation, which is evident in their 700X faster discovery algorithm able to allocate assets for a supply as large as a million USD, in under a second.

Manually deriving optimal yields is ridden with redundancies, high barriers to entry costs, and poor efficiency. Automation, on the other, can make the same process much more precise, efficient and lucrative. When automation is leveraged with the right product-market fit, we get a perfect result, such as ETHA Lend.

There is much to be excited about regarding the protocol and its Mainnet launch, especially the unique products and hybrid strategies for yield optimization; it will bring along:

Atomic wallet for batching multiple transactions in one

ETHA Smart wallet is a non-custodial open wallet consisting of many features. The wallet allows users to plug into a vast DeFi ecosystem of different protocols and manage their positions in one single place. The team behind the protocol believes that DeFi doesn't have to be a steep learning curve for users. To this end, this wallet represents a solution.

Here are the most exciting benefits of the ETHA Smart Wallet

  • It batches multiple transactions with different assets into one single transaction.
  • No authentication or approval fees required while interacting with new dApps or DeFi protocols
  • Savings on gas fees
  • Earning high yields and enhancing DeFi exposure without the hassle of going through multiple steps or token approvals.
  • Wallet delegation for an even more accessible experience

eVaults that maximizes yields and mitigates risk

In essence, ETHA vaults or eVaults are associated with a hybrid stable asset strategy for maximizing returns on the asset that the user deposits into the vaults. The users can deposit stable assets such as DAI, USDC, USDT and receive yields in volatile assets within this strategy, including ETH, BTC, and ETHA, the platform's native token.

Leveraging high yields generally comes with equally high risk; this predicament presents the biggest barrier for the average user. The eVaults then come as a relief for users who do not wish for their assets to get exposed to high market volatility. Moreover, the two initial eVaults that launch with the Mainnet are based on the Curve and QuickSwap model, which are infamous for their low slippage and the impermanent loss feature that greatly reduces the risk of economic loss.

The ETHA Lending Market for a highly consolidated lending experience

ETHA Lend consolidates its lending market with a hybrid supply rate model that reduces the emphasis on old values and puts more weight on recent values. This reduces the impact of the supply rate fluctuations on their discovery algorithm, thus allowing for the weights to increase linearly. The mechanism is unique and extremely efficient in providing lenders with a much more predictable and stable lending market.

Simple and elegant UI

ETHA Lend wants its users to fall in love with DeFi all over again, and they receive equal loving back with sustainable returns on their assets. But all strategies aside, one of the most striking features is the protocol's interface that shouts simplicity and elegance, so much so that it is rather alluring. The interface abstracts all redundancies and ensures that their users' experience on the protocol is intuitive and productive. While exploring the Mainnet, one will find small toolkits that do a great job of guiding the users and informing them about a particular functionality type.

ETHA Lend is tailored for a next-level DeFi yield optimization experience

Undoubtedly, ETHA Lend have entered a new era of DeFi where true technological innovation and explorations that address the needs of the masses certainly gain an edge. So it will be interesting to see how the launch of ETHA Lend's Mainnet on July 15th, 2021, contributes to the growth of DeFi by opening opportunities for all user and asset classes.

Release reference Provided by ETHA Lend, a Leading Crypto Company in DeFi yield optimisation

Media Contacts Details:

Company Website: https://www.ethalend.org/ 
Email: contact@ethalend.com 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ethalend
 Discord: https://discord.com/invite/E9tqvR37Qs
 Telegram: https://t.me/ethalendcommunity




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ETHA Lend Mainnet to Launch Soon - Optimal Yields Driven by a 700x Faster Discovery Algorithm LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ETHA Lend has been on the radar as one of the most exciting upcoming launches in DeFi. The interoperable DeFi yield optimizer has now finally announced the launch of its Mainnet on the Polygon network on July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) ...
Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications: Fact MR
G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit ...
Rising Demand for Needle-free Vaccines to Drive Innovation in the Respiratory Virus Vaccines ...
Surfactants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 56.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
North America to Become Cryptomining Central Now That China Miners Have Gone Dark
CBD-Infused Beverages Market Is Expected to Exceed $14 Billion by End of 2026
Rain Carbon Leveraging Innovation Leadership To Create a New Future for Its Industry in a More ...
Massive IPOs and M&A Activity Reveal Market's Appetite for Plant-based Stocks
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area