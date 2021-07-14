Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permitting (the "Drill Permit") …

The BLM Drill Permit grants Idaho Champion 9 drill pad locations as part of the "fence" drilling designed to drill test the IP anomaly (Figure 1) along IP Lines 4 and 5. Drilling through the BLM Permit will commence on drill hole number three (3), the first two pads having been established on the recently acquired private ground located toward the west end of the IP anomaly ( See press release dated June 29, 2021 ).

Rob Kell, Chief Geologist, commented: "The permitting process for our drill program went exceptionally well. Since completing the 2020 exploration program we have expanded our technical team with world-class geologists and have applied a rigorous modern systematic approach to exploration, which has developed some of the most exciting drill targets I have seen in my career. Over the last 9 months, we have obtained positive geophysical, geochemical, and geological data that has combined with the historic data from the former Champagne Mine, which shows strong potential for the presence of a large, possibly high grade, gold-silver, and copper-silver mineralized system. We are eager to apply today's knowledge to unlock the full potential of the project."

Figure 1. 2021 Drill Program Location in relation to IP anomaly.

About the Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine* was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on an epithermal gold-silver system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes on the project, which complement drilling and trenching from other previous operators. The property has had no deep drilling or significant modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition. Champagne has a near surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated structures that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. Higher grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder zones.