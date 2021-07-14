checkAd

Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 13:00  |  58   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permitting (the "Drill Permit") …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permitting (the "Drill Permit") from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to extend 2021 drilling onto Idaho Champion's 100% controlled Federal Mining Claims at the Champagne Gold Project ("Champagne") near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

The BLM Drill Permit grants Idaho Champion 9 drill pad locations as part of the "fence" drilling designed to drill test the IP anomaly (Figure 1) along IP Lines 4 and 5. Drilling through the BLM Permit will commence on drill hole number three (3), the first two pads having been established on the recently acquired private ground located toward the west end of the IP anomaly (See press release dated June 29, 2021).

Rob Kell, Chief Geologist, commented: "The permitting process for our drill program went exceptionally well. Since completing the 2020 exploration program we have expanded our technical team with world-class geologists and have applied a rigorous modern systematic approach to exploration, which has developed some of the most exciting drill targets I have seen in my career. Over the last 9 months, we have obtained positive geophysical, geochemical, and geological data that has combined with the historic data from the former Champagne Mine, which shows strong potential for the presence of a large, possibly high grade, gold-silver, and copper-silver mineralized system. We are eager to apply today's knowledge to unlock the full potential of the project."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. 2021 Drill Program Location in relation to IP anomaly.

About the Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine* was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on an epithermal gold-silver system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes on the project, which complement drilling and trenching from other previous operators. The property has had no deep drilling or significant modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition. Champagne has a near surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated structures that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. Higher grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder zones.

Seite 1 von 2
Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permitting (the "Drill Permit") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Winter Drill Program Returns Highest Gold Values Reported to Date on Fisher Gold Project, ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform ...
ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Idaho Champion Gold Commences Drill Program at Champagne Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Idaho Champion Gold Acquires Private Surface and Mineral Rights at Champagne Project
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Idaho Champion Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21Idaho Champion Gold Commences IP Survey at Champagne Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
15.06.21Graycliff Exploration Continues Intersecting High Grade Gold Intervals Near Surface Including 52 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres
Accesswire | Analysen