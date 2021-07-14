KPS Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of Metra Holding S.p.A. And Metra S.p.A

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Metra Holding S.p.A. and Metra S.p.A., (collectively "Metra"), a global manufacturer of extruded aluminum. KPS also completed its acquisition of Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC ("Profile"), a U.S. manufacturer of extruded aluminum, from Highlander Partners, L.P. Metra and Profile will be combined to form a leading, global extruded aluminum profile platform with a strong presence across both Europe and North America.

Metra is a global, vertically integrated manufacturer of extruded aluminum profiles and related value-added services, including painting, oxidation, machining, welding and assembly. Metra offers a full range of extruded aluminum profiles, which are used primarily in the industrial and building & construction end-markets across Europe and North America. Metra employs approximately 850 employees across five plants in Italy and Canada.

Profile is a U.S. manufacturer of custom, extruded aluminum profiles and related value-added services including painting, anodizing, thermal break and precision cutting. Profile provides a variety of custom extruded aluminum profiles to diverse end-markets including residential and commercial construction, HVAC, hurricane protection, transportation, electrical and marine. Profile employs approximately 170 employees in its sole facility in Rome, GA.

Pierre de Villeméjane, a Partner of KPS Mid-Cap Investments ("KPS Mid-Cap"), said, "By combining Metra and Profile, we will create a robust global extruded aluminum platform with an unparalleled reputation for reliability, superior quality and customer service. The strategic and industrial logic of combining Metra and Profile is compelling, as the transaction allows Metra to continue to expand its presence in new end-markets and provides a foothold for future acquisition opportunities in North America. We look forward to continuing to rapidly grow the combined business both organically and through a global acquisition strategy."