DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Alliance Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus launches marketing with first wholesale partner 14.07.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Launch of open access marks milestone in Fiber Champion strategy

Tele Columbus launches marketing with first wholesale partner

- Telefónica initiates marketing activities in the Tele Columbus Group's network

- O 2 fixed-line products now available for tenants at properties served by Tele Columbus

- More selection and a wider range of offerings for tenants

Berlin/Munich 14 July 2021. Tele Columbus AG and Telefónica Deutschland (O 2 ) have announced the implementation of their 2019 wholesale agreement. From 21 July 2021, customers will be able to request and subscribe to O 2 fixed-line products in the Tele Columbus network. In doing so, Tele Columbus AG is opening up its broadband networks and offering connected end customers the option of selecting products from different providers with peak bandwidths of up to 1,000 Mbit/s.

"The non-discriminatory opening of our networks is an important aspect of our Fiber Champion strategy and means true added value for our housing industry partners and all tenants," says Dr Daniel Ritz, Chief Executive Officer of Tele Columbus AG. "The option of choosing from different product providers increases the attractiveness of Tele Columbus as a service provider and partner for the housing industry while also activating additional demand potential for our broadband infrastructure."

The ability to market its products to the 2.4 million households in Tele Columbus's network allows O 2 to reach more than 26 million households with fixed-line services through cable connections. Both sides hope to obtain new marketing momentum by cooperating. As a result, Tele Columbus anticipates higher penetration of IP-based services in its own network, with Telefónica expecting to strengthen its fixed-line business and improve customer loyalty through new bundled products.