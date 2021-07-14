checkAd

PANTAFLIX Studios produces new series Sex Zimmer, Küche, Bad exclusively for Amazon Prime Video

PANTAFLIX AG
PANTAFLIX Studios produces new series Sex Zimmer, Küche, Bad exclusively for Amazon Prime Video

14.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX Studios produces new series Sex Zimmer, Küche, Bad exclusively for Amazon Prime Video

- The new fictional series Sex Zimmer, Küche, Bad is currently being filmed and will later be available as Amazon Exclusive series on Amazon Prime Video

- PANTAFLIX Studios continues to develop the innovative genre of creator series in collaboration with Prime Video

Munich, July 14, 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) continues its successful cooperation with Amazon Prime Video. After two seasons of the hit series with Matthias Schweighöfer YOU ARE WANTED, realized by PANTALEON Films for Amazon's streaming offering, PANTAFLIX Studios will now produce the series Sex Zimmer, Küche, Bad for Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video has exclusively licensed the series, which will later be available as Amazon Exclusive.

The new series humorously tells about the life of a flat-sharing community in Munich's Glockenbachviertel, one of the trendiest neighborhoods in the heart of the Isar metropolis. The cast includes Céline Beran, Sascha Quade, Chris Torez and Patrick Mölleken. The main roles are played by established acting talents and newcomers as well as successful influencers, including Lukas White, Leon Pelz and Luana Knöll. Musician and content creator Mario Novembre provides the theme song for the Amazon Exclusive series and plays a guest role.

With its high-quality production value and modern visual language, the series format perfectly serves the viewing habits of a younger audience. The target audience for Sex Zimmer, Küche, Bad is 16+. Shooting for the production begins today.

PANTAFLIX Studios is thus continuing its innovative comination of fictional content formats and social media. PANTAFLIX Studios has already successfully established the genre of creator series with the production of DAS INTERNAT and continues to develop it further. After the series already found a large audience with the streaming provider Joyn, PANTAFLIX Studios has won Amazon Prime Video as the first international streaming platform as partner for a creator series.

